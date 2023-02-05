Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

02/05/2023 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, India, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday.

Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December.

"We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

He added that China's jet fuel demand is exploding, putting upward pressure on demand.

"If demand goes up very strongly, if the Chinese economy rebounds, then there will be a need, in my view, for the OPEC+ countries to look at their (output) policies," Birol said.

Producer group OPEC+ angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it decided to cut output by 2 million barrels a day from November through 2023, instead of pumping more to cut fuel prices and help the global economy as the U.S. advised.

Birol said he hoped such a situation does not repeat, and that OPEC+ - which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia - will return to a constructive role in the market as demand improves.

OPEC+ rolled over the group's current output policy at a meeting on Wednesday, leaving production cuts agreed last year in place.

Separately, Birol said price caps on Russian oil have achieved the objectives of both stabilising oil markets and reducing Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports. Russia's revenues likely fell by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, compared with a year before, he added.

G7 nations, the European Commission and Australia this week approved a $100 per barrel price cap on diesel and a $45 per barrel cap on discounted products such as fuel oil starting from Feb. 5.

This followed a similar measure they implemented on Dec. 5 barring Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian crude unless it was sold below a $60 price cap.

Birol said fuel markets might face difficulties in the short term as global trade routes "reshuffle" to accommodate Europe drawing on more imports from China, India, the Middle East and the United States.

That could force other markets such as Latin America to scout for alternative imports, he said.

Europe has decided to end refined fuel imports from Russia from Sunday.

Birol said however that the fuel market balance could improve from the second half as more refining capacity is added globally. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Mohi Narayan, Shariq Khan and Florence Tan; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.83% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.87% 112.8383 Real-time Quote.-45.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.30% 69.63 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
WTI 0.00% 73.419 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
Latest news "Economy"
12:28pThousands of Danes protest cancelling of public holiday
RE
12:23pJapan govt has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor -Nikkei
RE
12:23pNext boj chief will be tasked with putting central bank on path…
RE
12:20pFour dead, at least 39 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
RE
12:18pJapanese govt intends to present nominees for next boj governor…
RE
12:15pBoj deputy gov amamiya was approached about taking up role of ne…
RE
12:13pJapan govt has sounded out deputy governor amamiya abo…
RE
12:11pFormer foreign minister holds lead in Cyprus vote, runoff on Feb 12
RE
12:07pJapan govt has sounded out nominate deputy governor amamiya for…
RE
12:06pChina's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staf..
2Ukraine ready to repel possible Russian offensive this month, defence m..
3Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
4Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wag..
5China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

HOT NEWS