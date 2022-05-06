Log in
China's outstanding property loans up 6% y/y at end-Q1

05/06/2022 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Under-construction apartments are pictured from a building during sunset in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's outstanding property loans totalled 53.22 trillion yuan ($7.96 trillion) at the end of the first quarter, up 6% from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

New property loans climbed to 1.05 trillion yuan in the first quarter from 770 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Reuters' calculations based on the central bank data.

Authorities have loosened some financing controls for the property sector in a bid to bolster the economy hurt by widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

Outstanding individual mortgages stood at 38.84 trillion yuan at the end of the first quarter, up 8.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said.

The figures imply that new mortgages fell to 520 billion yuan in the first quarter from 950 billion yuan in the previous quarter.

The interest rate for new individual mortgages stood at 5.42% in March, down 17 basis points from the beginning of the year, the central bank said.

Outstanding property development loans stood at 12.56 trillion yuan at the end of the first quarter, down 0.4% from a year earlier, the bank said.

($1 = 6.6818 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
