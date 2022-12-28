Advanced search
China's overnight repo rate falls to new low

12/28/2022 | 10:30pm EST
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of PBOC in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.

The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo in the interbank market fell to 0.4237%, down about 5 basis points from the previous close.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 201 billion yuan ($28.82 billion) via open market operations earlier in the session, bringing the net cash offerings to 794 billion yuan so far this week to counteract higher cash demand towards the year-end. [CN/MMT]

($1 = 6.9735 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.84 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.26% 6.97602 Delayed Quote.9.60%
HOT NEWS