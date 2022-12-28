China's overnight repo rate falls to new low

The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo in the interbank market fell to 0.4237%, down about 5 basis points from the previous close.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 201 billion yuan ($28.82 billion) via open market operations earlier in the session, bringing the net cash offerings to 794 billion yuan so far this week to counteract higher cash demand towards the year-end. [CN/MMT]

($1 = 6.9735 Chinese yuan)

