BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China's rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday approved Li Qiang as the country's next premier, replacing the retiring Li Keqiang.

Li Qiang received 2,936 votes in favour, with three votes against and eight abstentions, according to totals projected on a screen inside the Great Hall of the People. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)