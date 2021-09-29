China's policy shift can lift Indian steel exports: JSW

Steel shipments from India can rise as China's steps to curb production and disincentivise exports leave a gap in the market, JSW Steel's joint managing director and group chief financial officer Seshagiri Rao told Argus.

Beijing has curtailed steel output and aims to keep its 2021 production levels unchanged from last year, while also increasing export duties and removing tax rebates on certain steel products.

"Everyone is looking for China plus one policy, and the space that is being left by China, somebody has to fill up. So that is a great opportunity for countries like India," Rao said.

Of the 55mn t of steel that China exported last year, over 40mn t went to Asia, Middle East and African markets, which can be easily serviced by Indian suppliers, he said. While Japan, South Korea and Russia also export steel, these countries are not keeping pace with the current drop in exports from China or likely reductions in future, he added.

Indian steel firms have benefited from a surge in export demand since last year as a result of increased international spending on infrastructure. Exports also accounted for a good share of sales during the second Covid-19 wave earlier this year.

India's finished steel exports were at 10.78mn t in 2020-2021, compared to 8.36mn t in 2019-20 and 3.56mn t during April-June 2021, according to the steel ministry's provisional Joint Plant Committee (JPC) data.

Rao downplayed concerns about extended EU tariff rate quotas, saying the quotas are not on all steel products and there is a requirement for Indian steel in Europe.

JSW's value-added steel exports in the first and second quarters of this financial year ending March 2022 stood at about 26pc and 28pc respectively, and about 40-45pc of its total exports are to Asia and Europe, Rao said. The company will moderate its exports at around 10pc if domestic demand is strong, he added.

Rao thinks domestic demand growth will accelerate after the monsoon subsides and the festival season begins, and forecasts the country's total steel consumption will be more than 110mn t by the end of this financial year.

The country's total consumption stood at 100.17mn t in 2019-20 and at 94.89mn t in 2020-21.

A major demand driver will be the infrastructure and construction sector, which accounts for 55-60pc of steel demand with direct government infrastructure investments and public sector undertaking (PSU)-driven projects, he said.

The e-commerce-driven warehousing, data centres, capital goods, manufacturing, consumer durables and packaging are other sectors that will push demand, Rao added.

Demand from the auto sector will lag unless the supply constraints posed by chip shortages are resolved. The chip shortages could remain for "another two quarters… but by next year it will get normalised", he said.

Steel demand is reasonably strong in India and prices are at a discount to international prices, which is enabling consumer industries such as automotive components, forging and capital goods to increase exports, Rao said.

JSW is also adding capacity on value-added steel products, with plans to increase its 350,000t tinplate capacity to almost 650,000t in the next couple of months. The company is also aiming to increase its downstream capacity from 5mn t to 12mn t, Rao said.

On rising coking coal prices, Rao said current levels are unsustainable. And while supply-side constraints will remain at least for one or two quarters because of weather-related risks to Australian supplies from October-March, prices will correct to normal levels as and when Mongolian supplies are restored, he added.

China's coking coal imports from Mongolia stood at 9.9mn t during January-August 2021, down by 21pc on the year.

The row between China and Australia has rearranged trade as both the countries have found new markets, but it has created a lot of volatility in the coking coal market and increased freight rates, he said.

The Argus fob Australia premium low-volatile coking coal index hit a record high of $409.75/t on 23 September, up by 206pc on the year.

JSW has laid out steps to meet its carbon-emission target of 1.95t of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) per tonne of steel produced by 2030, Rao said.

The company plans to improve iron ore quality by increasing its Fe content by at least 2-3pc, and is committed to investing 35bn rupees ($472mn) to set up crushing, washing and beneficiation plants.

It is also working to reduce use of fossil fuel-based power by setting up a 958MW renewable power plant that will be captive to the company's steel plant and increase scrap usage by 10pc as a coolant in the basic oxygen furnace.

The global steel industry is moving towards reducing carbon emissions in the existing blast furnace route by planning to eventually replace the fuel with an environmentally friendly, less-carbon emitting fuel, rather than completely shifting to electric arc furnaces, Rao said.

Green steel will become a reality but whether that happens in the next five or 10 years is anybody's guess as it will take some more time to make it economically viable, he added.

The Indian government has not made the national vehicle scrapping policy mandatory, but Rao thinks more stringent measures will arise in future and will not be restricted to just the auto sector.

But JSW does not plan to enter the steel recycling business, Rao said.

By Sumita Layek