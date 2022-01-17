Log in
China's population continues to grow in 2021

01/17/2022 | 01:15am EST
BEIJING - China's population on the mainland has grown to 1.4126 billion by the end of last year, government data showed on Jan 17.

The latest population figure increased by 480,000 compared with the end of 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The number of new births in 2021 stood at 10.62 million.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
