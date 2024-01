January 17, 2024 at 01:37 am EST

STORY: China's population has declined for the second year in a row

(Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China)

In 2023, the population fell by 2.08 million to 1.409 billion

New births fell by 5.7% to just over 9 million

with economic factors putting young people off starting families

China's death rate also rose after the country saw a surge in cases of COVID-19

The fresh data adds to concerns about China's long-term growth prospects