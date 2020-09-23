China's pork rib prices jump after ban on German imports

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The cost of China's much-loved
pork rib dishes is soaring after Beijing suspended imports of
pigmeat from major supplier Germany, hurting restaurants still
recovering from the coronavirus hit earlier this year.
Pork ribs are one of China's best-selling menu items but
many restaurants specialising in the cut rely on imports, which
can be up to 10 times cheaper than local supplies.
Germany was among the biggest suppliers of ribs to China
until it confirmed its first case of African swine fever, an
incurable hog disease, earlier this month.
After Beijing halted all German pork imports, prices of
frozen ribs have surged, say restaurant owners, eroding profits
just as customers finally reach normal levels after the
coronavirus epidemic.
The price rise also comes after domestic pork hit
eye-watering levels last year as China's production plunged
because of its own African swine fever outbreaks.
China, which produces about half the world's pork, has
boosted imports by 134% in the first eight months of this year
to partly offset its shortfall.
But amid strong demand, imported back ribs had already
almost doubled from last year's price to 11 yuan ($1.62) per
kilogram in May, said the manager of an Inner Mongolia-based
branch of a "ribs and rice" chain.
The restaurant uses about half a tonne of ribs each week for
its 29 yuan-set of back ribs with soup or fermented cabbage and
a bowl of rice. About half typically comes from Germany, and the
rest from Spain, Denmark or elsewhere.
This week, prices jumped to 14 yuan, said the manager,
adding they could hit 16 yuan by next week.
"This is costing me an extra 300 yuan a day, which is the
equivalent of hiring three more staff. I hope I can survive this
year," he said, declining to be named.
Imported pork, usually frozen, is used more by restaurants
and canteens than supermarkets where consumers prefer to buy
fresh local meat.
The prices of imported ribs have increased more
significantly than other pork cuts because Germany is such a
large supplier, said Liu Xiaofeng, managing director at
consultancy Meat International Group.
In May, it shipped almost 20,000 tonnes of spare ribs to
China, he said. Spare rib prices rose from 38 yuan per kilo to
44 yuan last week.
The United States, China's largest pork supplier overall,
consumes more ribs at home than European countries, meaning it
has little to supplement China's supplies.
Spain, another of China's major rib suppliers, will benefit
from the higher prices, along with other European suppliers like
Denmark and the Netherlands.
Though domestic pork prices <PORK-CN-TOT-D> are falling as
China rebuilds its huge hog herd, they remain much higher than
European items.
Domestic back ribs were being offered for 52 yuan per
kilogram last week.
"Domestic ribs are out of reach," said Cao Xianli, who owns
a "ribs and rice" restaurant in Qingdao.
Raising menu prices is not an option, he added, without
putting off customers who have only just come back.
($1 = 6.7861 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Additional
reporting by Sophie Yu; Editing by Sam Holmes)