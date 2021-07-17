Log in
China's postal sector sees rapid H1 growth

07/17/2021 | 08:51am EDT
BEIJING - China's postal industry registered accelerated revenue and business volume growth in the first half of 2021, official data shows.

From January to June, the sector's business revenue totaled 614.39 billion yuan (about $95.05 billion), up 22.2 percent year-on-year, according to a statement released by the State Post Bureau.

The sector's business volume jumped 34.4 percent from the same period last year to 642.47 billion yuan in the first half, according to the statement.

In June alone, the sector's business revenue and volume respectively climbed 13.6 percent and 22.9 percent.

China's express delivery firms handled 49.39 billion parcels in the first six months, up 45.8 percent from one year earlier.

Their business revenue during the period reached 484.21 billion yuan, up 26.6 percent year-on-year, the statement added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
