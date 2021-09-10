China's power plants start winter coal restocking early

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Major Chinese power plants are
set to kick off coal inventory restocking ahead of the winter
heating season earlier than in previous years, worried by
record-high coal prices and tighter supplies.
China Huadian Corp and State Power Investment
Corp, two of China's top four power generation
companies, said this week they have started making plans for
coal purchase and transport to ensure stable power generation
and heating over winter.
Power groups, except for those in northeastern China,
typically begin to replenish stocks in late September for the
winter heating season, which runs from about mid-November to
mid-March, and longer in the northeast.
The earlier start to restocking is set to keep coal prices
high in what would normally be the shoulder season. China's
thermal coal prices hit a record high of 1,028 yuan
($159.46) a tonne on Thursday.
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday increased all its price assumptions
of benchmark Qinhuangdao 5,500kcal/kg and short- and medium-term
Newcastle 6,000kcal/kg price due to thermal coal supply
constraints in China.
"Coal inventory at power plants is climbing up slowly, but
the restocking process would become difficult soon amid high
coal prices, limited output increase at coal mines and growing
demand," said a coal trader based in northeastern province of
Liaoning.
Stocks at major power plants totalled around 51 million
tonnes as of Wednesday, down from 76 million tonnes at the same
time last year, data compiled by Wind shows.
Meanwhile, daily coal consumption at power plants reached
4.73 million tonnes, well above 3.71 million tonnes at the same
time last year, due to stronger industrial demand.
China has been striving to boost coal production to meet
surging demand. It has re-opened dozens of open-pit mines with
an annual capacity of 67 million tonne, and granted approvals
for new mines.
However, the increase in output is not expected to fully
kick-in until late October, while most of the coal is already
allocated.
"Production at the new mines is set to supply directly to
contracted power plants. Hence, other downstream consumers would
only see a limited amount in the market, which will hardly help
cool down prices," said a Beijing-based coal trader.
($1 = 6.4468 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh)