Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's primary energy consumption to peak 2035 - CNPC research

12/17/2020 | 01:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen near the downtown of Dalian

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's total primary energy consumption is expected peak around 2035 at 5.6 billion tonnes of standard coal under a carbon neutral scenario, state energy group China National Petroleum Corp's (CNPC) research arm said on Thursday.

CNPC also forecast China's oil demand to be capped at 730 million tonnes by around 2025.

China, the world's biggest emitter of climate warming greenhouse gases, has vowed to bring its total carbon emissions to a peak before 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2060.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.00% 51.62 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
WTI 1.18% 48.365 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aChina issues notice on stepping up financial support for foreign firms
RE
01:36aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project - sources
RE
01:27aChina's primary energy consumption to peak 2035 - CNPC research
RE
01:25aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Loans to Tourism-dependent Countries Mitigate Economic Disruption Caused by COVID-19
PU
01:20aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks and oil soar, dollar sinks as stimulus beckons
RE
01:10aSingapore's November exports fall 4.9% in year's biggest drop
RE
01:10aTaiwan says hopes to cut trade surplus after U.S. currency move
RE
01:10aU.S. calls Switzerland, Vietnam currency manipulators in Trump trade shot
RE
12:59aAlibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority -report
RE
12:45aDollar drops as progress on U.S. stimulus, Brexit deals dent safety bid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
3Wall Street remains mixed after Fed announcement
4COVID-19 surge, depleted fiscal stimulus thump U.S. retail sales
5Oil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ