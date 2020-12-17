China's primary energy consumption to peak 2035 - CNPC research
12/17/2020 | 01:27am EST
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's total primary energy consumption is expected peak around 2035 at 5.6 billion tonnes of standard coal under a carbon neutral scenario, state energy group China National Petroleum Corp's (CNPC) research arm said on Thursday.
CNPC also forecast China's oil demand to be capped at 730 million tonnes by around 2025.
China, the world's biggest emitter of climate warming greenhouse gases, has vowed to bring its total carbon emissions to a peak before 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2060.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)