China's privately offered funds expand in April

05/23/2021 | 05:17am EDT
BEIJING - China's privately offered funds hit 17.79 trillion yuan (about $2.77 trillion) by the end of April, industry association data shows.

The figure was up 562.7 billion yuan, or 3.27 percent, from the end of the previous month, and it was the fourth consecutive month of growth, data from the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) shows.

By the end of April, the number of registered privately offered funds rose 2.11 percent from one month earlier to 105,025, according to the AMAC.

A total of 24,479 institutions managed these privately offered funds by the end of April, AMAC data shows.

Established in 2012, the AMAC is a self-regulatory organization that represents China's mutual fund industry.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 09:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS