Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's privately offered funds expand in October

11/21/2021 | 01:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - The scale of China's privately offered funds hit 19.69 trillion yuan (about $3.08 trillion) by the end of October, data from an industry association showed.

The volume went up 504.09 billion yuan, or 2.63 percent from the end of the previous month, according to the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC).

A total of 24,569 institutions managed these privately offered funds, said the AMAC.

The number of registered privately offered funds came in at 119,268 as of the end of October.

Established in 2012, the AMAC is a self-regulatory organization that represents China's mutual fund industry.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:59aExclusive-Abu Dhabi's ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit next year- sources
RE
01:49aAbu dhabi's adnoc weighs ipo of logistics & services business next year -sources
RE
01:17aSudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head
RE
01:07aSaudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
RE
01:06aSaudi pilgrimage sites developer to restructure $800 mln government loan
RE
01:04aChina's privately offered funds expand in October
PU
12:45aSudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head
RE
12:44aSudan military to reinstate ousted pm abdalla hamdok after agreement reached - umma party head to reuters
RE
12:44aSHUAA CAPITAL PSC : Results of BOD meeting held by circulation
PU
12:44aEMAAR PROPERTIES : Capital increase and issuance of new shares to Emaar Malls shareholders after the end of the trading session today, Sunday 21st November 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
2Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
3India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case
4Exclusive-Abu Dhabi's ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit n..
5Saudi pilgrimage sites developer to restructure $800 mln government loa..

HOT NEWS