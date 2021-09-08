China's 'quant' funds curb growth as regulator flags risks

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tianyan Capital has become the
latest hedge fund manager in China to limit the size of its
quantitative investment business, after the main securities
regulator advised bourses to pay attention to the explosive
growth of "quant" funds.
The regulators' remarks on Monday came amid heightened
market concern over regulatory activity across a range of
sectors, from technology to private tutoring.
Tianyan Capital, which employs fast computers that use
mathematical and statistical analyses to trade, said it had
suspended fresh fundraising on Sept. 7 after prudent
considerations.
"Recently, the company has actively curbed growth in assets
under management (AUM) using various methods, but we think we're
still growing too fast," Tianyan said in a statement to clients
on Tuesday.
The fundraising suspension is aimed at safeguarding
investors' interest, and "managing the size cautiously has
become a key part of our long-term success," said Tianyan, whose
AUM has tripled so far this year to 30 billion yuan, according
to its website.
A Shanghai-based official of the company confirmed that
quant fundraising had been suspended, but declined to say if the
decision was a result of pressure from regulators.
Tianyan's decision came days after rival quant fund manager
Evolution Asset Management announced it would not launch new
quant products this year, and suspended fundraising in some
existing funds.
Another hedge fund manager, Starvast, made a similar
announcement in late August in a bid to manage its pace of
growth.
Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), said on Monday the rapidly growing number of
"quants" was a challenge to stock exchanges.
In mature markets, such quantitative and high-frequency
trading had led to better liquidity, but also fueled herd
behaviour, greater volatility and unfairness, he added.
A senior executive of a quant fund manager, who declined to
be identified, said regulators have been in constant
communication with the industry, and collecting information on
Chinese quant funds.
China's quantitative private funds totalled nearly 1
trillion yuan ($154.6 billion) at the end of June, according to
Citic Securitie. That iss almost ten times their size in 2017.
($1 = 6.4627 Chinese yuan renminbi)
