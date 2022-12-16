China's re-opening to lift Asia equity capital market volumes from 3-year lows

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian equity capital markets
activity, languishing at three-year lows now, is set to get a
much needed boost in 2023 from China's expected re-opening to
the rest of the world after a spate of COVID-19 lockdowns,
dealmakers said.
An easing of China's two-year tech sector crackdown, coupled
with a breakthrough for the U.S. audit watchdog to get access to
financial accounts of mainland firms, is also seen as a positive
for equity capital markets activity, encompassing initial public
offerings (IPOs), secondary listings and follow-on equity sales.
"As China's re-opening happens, market activity will come in
stages," said Edward Byun, Goldman Sachs' co-head of equity
capital markets in Asia ex-Japan, adding that secondary market
trading and follow-on capital raisings would benefit first.
"As confidence on the recovery builds, we will begin to see
the conditions emerge for a resumption of the IPO market."
IPOs in Asia Pacific, including Japan, fell by 43.3% this
year in value terms, while total equity capital market deals
plunged 52%, according to Refinitiv data.
Hong Kong was the most affected market in the region as
IPOs, once a staple of Asia's financial hub and a major fee
earner for the city's banks, dropped to the lowest level in 10
years.
China's gradual re-opening should also prompt global
investors to again start putting money in the world's second
largest economy, after two years of allocating funds away from
it.
'ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM'
"Many international investors moved money back to the U.S.
but China is still the elephant in the room, you can't ignore
it," said Harish Raman, Citigroup's head of equity syndicate for
Asia Pacific.
"If you feel that the U.S. has really peaked and valuations
are getting out hand and you want to take some profit, where are
you going to deploy that, it has to come back to China."
New share sales in Hong Kong plunged 74% to $7.4 billion
this year from $28.17 billion in 2021, Refinitiv data showed. Of
the 70 IPOs in the city this year, 44 are trading below their
offer price, according to separate data from Dealogic.
But the city was not the only major market to suffer.
Nasdaq IPOs fell 95% this year as investors grappled with
the Russia-Ukraine war, higher energy costs, and spiralling
inflation that has pushed interest rates to record levels
globally.
In Australia, fundraising via IPOs fell to $633.1 million
this year from $9.6 billion in 2021 but Australian equities
outperformed with only a small drop.
"My expectation is that we do get some IPO activity in the
first half of 2023, and provided we do get that and the benefit
of a more stable market and calm economic backdrop, we will get
a lot more activity in the second half," said Matthew Beggs,
UBS's co-head of equity capital markets for Australasia.
In India, IPOs were down nearly 60% to $7.13 billion from
$17.05 billion, the Refinitiv data showed.
U.S.-CHINA AUDIT CLEARANCE
Domestic Chinese deals, however, rose with the value of
Shanghai's STAR Market IPOs climbing 11.4% as companies still
awaiting final regulations to carry out international share
sales were forced to raise money locally.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) released
draft guidelines last year for Chinese companies keen to list
offshore but it has yet to announce final rules.
Separately, about 200 mainland companies averted delisting
risks in New York after the U.S. accounting watchdog got full
access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first
time.
The regulatory hassles meant only five Chinese companies
completed U.S. IPOs this year, raising a combined $162.5
million, according to Refinitiv data, down from $12.8 billion
last year.
"Given the latest developments (on the audit access), we
will hopefully see the window reopen for U.S. offerings over the
course of 2023," said Goldman Sachs' Byun.
