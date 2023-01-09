China's reopening helps propel copper to 6-month high

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Monday hit
their highest in more than six months on an improving outlook
for demand after top consumer China reopened its borders, while
a lower dollar reinforced positive sentiment.
Fund managers tracking commodity indices and rebalancing
their holdings to target weights were also behind gains in
aluminium, zinc and lead.
Benchmark copper was up 1.9% at $8,752 a tonne
at 1046 GMT after hitting $8,801, the highest since June 22.
After three years, China opened sea and land crossings
with Hong Kong and
ended a requirement
for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final
pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had cut the country off from
the rest of the world.
"China reopening gathering pace is adding fuel to the
fire that post New Year's there will be a demand pick-up at a
time of low inventories," a metals trader said, adding that a
weaker U.S. currency would also help demand for dollar-priced
commodities.
The dollar was near its lowest in seven months against
other major currencies after data last week suggested the
Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its rate hikes, which is
also a plus for metals markets.
Stocks of aluminium <MALSTX-TOTAL> in LME registered
warehouses are heading towards 22-year lows hit in August last
year.
Zinc stocks <MZN-STOCKS> at 22,850 are at their lowest
since August 1989, while lead stocks <MPBSTX-TOTAL> at 25,775
tonnes are near 15-year lows hit in November.
Cancelled lead warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery
-- are at 64%, indicating more lead is due to leave LME warrant.
For aluminium and zinc, cancelled warrants stand at 52%
and 46%, respectively.
Commodity index rebalancing also means selling of the
LME's nickel contract as it rose 44% last year.
However, nickel was up 1% at $28,370 a tonne
because, traders say, speculators had been selling ahead of the
rebalancing. It fell 6.5% last week.
In other metals, aluminium was up 3% at $2,364, zinc
climbed 3.7% to $3,137, lead advanced 3.6% to $2,279 and tin
added 2.1% to $25,800.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Mai
Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely)