China's robust commodity imports lend credibility to economic growth story: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's gross
domestic product numbers tend to spark debate as to whether they
are an accurate reflection of the true state of growth in the
world's second-biggest economy. The robust trend in commodity
imports suggests they are.
China's GDP expanded 4.9% in the third quarter, after rising
3.2% in the second, according to official data released on
Monday.
This was worse than a Reuters poll ahead of the data, which
forecast quarterly GDP would expand by 5.2%.
However, other economic data released on Monday show the
economic recovery appears fairly broad-based, with retail sales
growing 3.3% in September from a year earlier, speeding up from
a modest 0.5% rise in August and posting the fastest growth
since December 2019.
Industrial output grew 6.9% in September after a 5.6% rise
in August, while fixed-asset investment rose 0.8% in the first
nine months from a year earlier, after dipping 0.3% in the first
eight months.
China's economic data is sometimes greeted sceptically by
analysts, who question whether the numbers are massaged in order
to fit the prevailing narrative of the country's authoritarian
Communist Party rulers.
Perhaps a better way to use the data is to focus less on the
actual numbers, and more on the trends and movements in the
data, something that gives insight into where the economy has
been and where it is most likely heading.
In that case, what the latest tranche of economic numbers
show is that China is achieving the much-vaunted V-shaped
recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The outbreak was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan
late last year, and its initial spread resulted in much of China
being placed in lockdowns in the first quarter, and into the
second quarter.
However, China's strict and strictly enforced lockdowns
appear to have contained the spread of the coronavirus, allowing
the country to restart its economy and undertake massive
stimulus spending.
But perhaps the most supportive data for China's economic
recovery is imports of major commodities, with the world's
biggest buyer of natural resources seemingly single-handedly
holding up the sector.
While imports of crude oil, up 12.7% in the first nine
months of the year to the equivalent of 11.12 million barrels
per day, are the standout, there is a caveat.
Chinese refiners went on a massive buying spree of crude
during the brief price war in April between the world's leading
exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, that sent global benchmark
Brent crude futures to a 17-year low.
They bought so much crude that the last five months of
imports have been the five strongest on record, such was the
volume that arrived and the subsequent congestion at ports.
However, there are no such caveats when it comes to other
major commodities, especially those exposed most to stimulus
spending, such as iron ore and copper.
IRON ORE, COPPER STAR
Iron ore imports are up 10.8% in the first nine months of
the year, compared to the same period in 2019, with 868.5
million tonnes arriving.
The increase came despite the coronavirus cutting shipments
from Brazil and South Africa, the two biggest exporters behind
Australia.
Imports of unwrought copper surged a massive 42% in the
first nine months to 4.99 billion tonnes, and even imports of
copper ores and concentrates increased by 2.3%, notwithstanding
supply issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among agricultural commodities, imports of soybeans have
gained 15.5% in the first three quarters, perhaps as a result of
China buying more from the United States as part of the
so-called Phase 1 trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
But imports of rubber, both natural and synthetic, have
increased by 14.1%, an increase unrelated to the trade deal with
the United States.
China's appetite for commodities is also reflected in
prices, with those most exposed to China seeing the biggest
gains.
Spot iron ore for delivery to north China <MT-IO-QIN62=ARG>,
as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, has risen
49.4% from its low in 2020 of $79.60 a tonne on March 23 to the
Oct. 16 close of $118.95.
London-traded copper has leapt 54.2% from its low of
$4,371 a tonne on March 19 to the close of $6,740 on Oct. 16.
The contrast to a commodity which China has been buying less
of, namely coal, couldn't be more stark.
China's imports of both thermal coal, used for power
generation, and coking coal, used to make steel, have dropped
4.4% in the first nine months of 2020 to 239.4 million tonnes.
This is largely viewed as a result of the world's biggest
coal producer, importer and consumer moving to protect its
domestic industry during the coronavirus pandemic.
Benchmark Australian thermal coal at Newcastle port, as
assessed by Argus, was $51.29 a tonne in the week to Oct. 16,
down 26.3% from its year-to-date peak of $69.59 in the week of
Jan. 17.
Coking coal futures on the Singapore Exchange have
dropped 20.4% from their peak of $161.99 on March 3 to close at
$129 on Oct. 16.
It appears the story for many commodities this year is the
more exposed to China, the better.
