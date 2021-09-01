Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's service trade fair eyes cooperation, opening-up

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which is to open in Beijing on Sept 2, aims to promote deeper cooperation and wider opening-up in service trade and beyond.

The trade fair has attracted more than 10,000 enterprises from 153 countries and regions. Among them, 2,400 firms will showcase their products and services offline.

Up to 18 percent of offline exhibitors are Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises, up 9 percentage points from last year, according to the organizers.

'China will continue to ease market access in the service industry and further open up key service sectors,' said Wang Bingnan, China's vice-minister of commerce, adding that such events as the CIFTIS can help the country's export of competitive services and import of high-quality ones.

The city of Beijing received approval from the State Council last September during the 2020 CIFTIS to expand opening-up in the service industry and build a national comprehensive demonstration zone to further such efforts.

The demonstration zone is expected to facilitate trade, investment, cross-border flow of capital, employment, transportation, as well as the safe and orderly flow of data by 2030.

In less than a year, a number of projects by leading enterprises and foreign investors have been established in the capital, with favorable policies and an improved business environment benefiting both companies and customers.

The workshop of Naton Group, a medical enterprise based in Beijing, specializes in making orthopedic products such as new generation knee prostheses and medical polymer materials.

'With frequent and in-depth exchanges in the industry, the tax cost brought by technology transfer was high,' said Dong Xiang, vice-president of the company.

'Beijing launched a pilot enterprise income tax policy for technology transfer, increasing the amount of exempted income from technology transfer from 5 million yuan (about $770,000) to 20 million yuan,' Dong said. 'The policy has also boosted the confidence of our continuous investment in research and development.'

The changes in Beijing signify China's unwavering determination to push for higher-level opening-up. In the process of building a new development pattern, many cities in China have become 'hot spots' for high-level opening supported by a series of favorable policies.

Four pilot zones for deepening opening-up in service trade have been added in Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing and Hainan. Exemplary practices concerning innovative development in service trade are promoted across the country. A total of 16 new bases for cultural export have been set up. China is on the fast track in deepening reform and pursuing a system of an open economy.

China has been the world's second largest country in terms of service trade for years. During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), China's service import and export totaled $3.6 trillion, posting an increase of 29.7 percent over the 12th five-year plan period.

'More win-win cooperation has been seen and a new wave of high-level opening-up is surging,' said Zhuang Rui, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aSEEGENE : Receives CE-IVD Mark for Use of Combo Swab, a Self-Collection Device with Four COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
AQ
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
DJ
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
EQ
05:38aExclusive-Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV -sources
RE
05:32aVOLKSWAGEN : In cooperation with Vodafone, Porsche has entered the 5G era at its Weissach Development Centre. Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany, and Michael Steiner, member of the Porsche AG Executive Board ...
PU
05:32a45TH CONVEX IPA OPENING : Upstream Oil and Gas Contribution to Help Economic Recovery After Pandemic
PU
05:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Written Consent for Change/Extension of Use of Property
PU
05:32aSIEMENS : Moving Egypt
PU
05:32aESMA sees risk of market corrections in uneven recovery
PU
05:32aBOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Shares shrug off growth worries in "semi-Goldilocks" moment

HOT NEWS