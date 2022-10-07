Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's services activity falls for first time since May - Caixin PMI

10/07/2022 | 09:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man walks inside a steel plant of Delong Steel in Xingtai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services activity in September contracted for the first time in four months, as COVID-19 restrictions dented already fragile demand and dimmed business confidence, a private-sector business survey showed on Saturday.

The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.3 from 55.0 in August as COVID containment measures disrupted supply and demand and restricted national travel.

An official survey published last week also showed services activity slowing, although its reading remained slightly above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China's economy showed signs of improvement in August with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales, but is being held back by protracted COVID curbs and a worsening property slump.

"The current pandemic situation is still severe and complex, and the negative impact of COVID controls on the economy is still pronounced," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

"Policy implementation should focus on promoting employment, granting subsidies, as well as boosting demand and market confidence by sending policy signals," said Wang.

The Caixin survey showed services companies are grappling with sluggish demand, shrinking production and rising costs, although foreign orders are recovering.

The new business sub-index registered the first drop in four months in September, of which new export business expanded for the first time since December 2021.

Input prices have risen every month since June 2020, the sub-index showed, mainly driven by higher raw material and labour costs.

That led services firms to reduce their payrolls at a sharper rate, with a sub-index for employment at 48.5, in contraction territory for the ninth straight months and down from 48.9 in August.

With few signs COVID containment measures will ease in the near terms, the market was much less optimistic.

Many Chinese cities advised residents to avoid unnecessary trips for the public holidays, adding to COVID policies that have kept tens of millions of people under lockdown and exacting a growing economic toll.

Beijing is ramping up efforts to support the economy with a relending facility worth 200 billion yuan ($28.12 billion) on equipment upgrade and relaxation of mortgage rate floors.

Caixin's September composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 48.5 from 53.0 the previous month. Factory activity shrank more sharply in September, pointing to a faltering recovery.

The Caixin PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questions sent to purchasing managers in China.

($1 = 7.1135 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:26aOAS chief faces probe over relationship with staffer
RE
01:24aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
RE
01:20aFuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea -Russia's RIA
RE
12:54aRussia's RIA state agency reports fuel tank on fire at Kerch bridge in Crimea
RE
12:43aChina releases first batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas -sources
RE
12:34aUkraine’s media report massive explosion at the kerch bridge…
RE
12:33aRussia’s ria state agency reports fuel tank on fire at kerch bri…
RE
10/07U.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent
RE
10/07Gray whale numbers along North America's west coast down nearly 40% since 2016
RE
10/07U.S. widens investment ban to China's BGI Genomics, drone maker DJI
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine pla..
2Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
3After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan..
4Cosan S A : Presentation - Acquisition of minority stake in Vale
5NIO : Announces Details of its Expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and..

HOT NEWS