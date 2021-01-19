China's short-term money rates surge despite huge PBOC cash injection

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's primary short-term
money rates surged on Wednesday to the highest level since the
early days of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, driven by
rising seasonal cash demand, despite the central bank offering
huge amounts of short-term funds.
The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor) for one-week
tenor, the Chinese yuan equivalent of Libor, jumped
22.6 basis points (bps) to 2.493% on Wednesday, the loftiest
level since Feb. 3, 2020, from 2.267% on Tuesday.
Another gauge that is considered the best indicator of
general liquidity in China climbed to the highest since Nov. 13,
2020. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark 7-day
repo traded in the interbank market rose 19.45 bps
to 2.5328%.
Traders said higher short-term funding costs were partly due
to tax payments this week, while households and companies were
also gradually withdrawing funds from the banking system to
prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday in February.
Earlier in the session, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
injected 280 billion yuan ($43.28 billion) worth of seven-day
reverse repos, and attributed the move to "counter factors
including tax payments" while "keeping banking system liquidity
reasonably ample".
Several money market traders said the tight liquidity
conditions were unlikely to last for long as Wednesday marks the
deadline for Chinese companies to report and make their
quarterly tax payments for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Some analysts said they expect the PBOC to continue closely
monitoring cash conditions and inject short-term funds as
needed.
Investors have been scaling back bets for a cut to banks'
reserve requirements before next month's long holiday,
reflecting a belief that authorities will avoid strong easing
signals in the midst of an economic recovery.
Separately, other tenors also surged to reflect tensions in
the interbank money market. The volume-weighted average of the
overnight repo rose to 2.4502% as of 0254 GMT, the
highest since November.
"We think policymaking will be flexible this year, and data
dependent," Oxford Economics said in a note this week.
"But overall, we expect policy to be tightened, against a
backdrop of a solid global growth outlook and consistent with
the Central Economic Work Conference’s commitment to contain
leverage and financial risks."
($1 = 6.4698 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)