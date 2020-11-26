China's short-term rates sink as rumours swirl of government support

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chinese government-backed
entities may be stepping in to relieve investor anxiety
following a string of high-profile bond defaults, traders and
investors say, sending short-term borrowing costs plunging and
exchange trading volume surging.
The volume of seven-day repurchase, or repo agreements on
the Shanghai stock exchange surged to an all-time
high on Wednesday as huge quantities of cheap funds flooded the
market. Banks and other financial firms use the agreements to
borrow money from each other, with bonds as collateral.
The deluge of liquidity alleviated financing difficulties at
non-bank financial institutions, traders said, as many
institutions had raised standards for pledged collateral
following a series of high profile defaults at state-run
companies.
Several traders said there was market speculation that the
funds were a form of government support. They were mostly
offered at 2.4% for the seven-day contract, compared with the
previous day's close of 3.34%.
Full-day volume hit a record 623 billion yuan ($94.88
billion), compared with 124 billion yuan a day earlier.
"The huge fund injection soothed market sentiment," said a
trader at a joint-stock Chinese bank.
Markets widely speculated the so-called "national team" of
government-backed entities was lending support to prevent debt
risks from spreading.
A spurt of missed debt repayments by three Chinese
state-owned firms - a coal miner, a chipmaker and an automobile
company - has shaken local markets and heightened speculation
that a campaign to wean the economy off heavy credit is
back.
Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic
Securities, said recent credit risk events had soured market
sentiment and left some bond funds under redemption pressure.
"Increasing the total amount of funds in the exchange repo
market helped strengthen targeted financial support for non-bank
institutions," and also helped to resolve a liquidity shortage,
Ming said.
The funds offered on Wednesday could also help to tide
financial institutions over amid higher month-end cash demand.
A second trader at a Chinese bank said that interbank yields
also fell due to a spillover effect.
Official data showed that the cost of seven-day repo funds
on the exchange was 2.465% at the end of Wednesday, down 88
basis points from a day earlier. Interbank rates for the same
tenor closed at 2.34%, but was still double the
average levels at the end of September.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has continuously injected
small amounts of cash on a net basis into the interbank money
market this week, in an attempt to stabilise market sentiment,
traders said.
($1 = 6.5660 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)