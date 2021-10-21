China's silence on yuan's swift gains keeps markets buzzing

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - As China's yuan climbs rapidly
to its strongest levels in six years against the currencies of
the country's trading partners, a notable absence of concern and
intervention by the authorities is unnerving investors.
Beijing has so far not intervened directly or verbally
during the yuan's ascent since early September, which
took it to 4-month highs and past 6.4 per dollar this week. The
head of the currency regulator, the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange(SAFE), said on Wednesday authorities will keep
the yuan stable.
That silence, amid growing signs of weakness https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-self-inflicted-slowdown-tests-beijings-reform-resolve-2021-10-19
in the economy, has analysts guessing that the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) is keeping to its word about letting market forces
dictate the yuan's trajectory.
One popular theory is that the currency has been left alone
while authorities focus on resetting the rules and financing
options for property, technology and a host of other sectors.
The alternate is that the PBOC is waiting for the Federal
Reserve to begin its policy tightening, which could reduce the
flow of foreign money pushing the yuan up.
Regardless, as the 24-currency trade-weighted yuan index
topped the 100 mark on Wednesday, a level last seen
when it was launched in late 2015, market participants are
desperate for some clarity.
"Keeping dollar-yuan stable could be the sweet spot at this
point," analysts at Maybank said, while noting that a stronger
yuan is for the moment reining in the rising cost of scarce raw
materials and energy for mainland importers.
The PBOC and SAFE did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
Power shortages, a crackdown on the property sector and
COVID-19 lockdowns caused a big deceleration in the world's
second-biggest economy in the third quarter, but the central
bank has kept rates steady and a tight rein on cash supply.
OCBC Bank's head of Greater China research, Tommy Xie,
points to PBOC monetary policy head Sun Guofeng's latest
statements on keeping monetary conditions balanced
as a sign of what's to come.
"My feeling is that the central bank is now very confident
and at ease. Risk of capital outflow is low, liquidity is
relatively easy to control," Xie said.
In addition, the growing trade surplus, capital inflows and
a glut of dollars in the banking system would keep the yuan
firm, he said.
TOLERANCE HAS ITS LIMITS
While China's monetary authorities have for the past four
years tolerated relatively bigger swings in their currency -
their stable currency reserves vouching for that hands-off
stance - the currency is still tightly managed by the central
bank.
Besides verbal warnings about one-way bets on the currency,
authorities have on occasion tweaked reserve requirements, used
their daily yuan benchmarks or had state-run banks step into the
swap markets when the yuan was appreciating quickly.
The trade-weighted index has mostly stayed within a 92-98
band since 2016, while FX reserves hover just above $3 trillion.
That CFETS index is up 5.75% so far this year, driven mostly
by the yuan's gains against the Japanese yen, euro
and South Korean won as capital inflows into
Chinese bonds and stocks and exporter earnings swelled.
"A breach of 100 in CFETS index should pressure China's
exports," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho
Bank in Hong Kong.
But, he noted shipments have remained exceptionally
robust.
"This explains why the central bank can tolerate yuan
strength. Plus, a weaker yuan at a time that Beijing and
Washington are reviewing the Phase 1 trade deal could be
sensitive," he said.
One other reason why the PBOC could be resigned to the
yuan's moves, analysts say, is because of the glut of dollars in
the banking system, accumulated over the past couple of years as
state banks and companies placed excess dollar earnings and
inflows in deposits.
While the PBOC has kept to the sidelines, that pile of
dollar deposits has grown and is just slightly below peak levels
above $1 trillion hit in June.
The latest evidence of that overhang of dollars was the
SAFE's balance of payments report showing China made 'other'
outbound investments worth a net $265.3 billion in the first six
months of the year, the bulk of which was deposits and loans.
"We believe that the dollar liquidity stuck onshore is a key
reason causing the yuan to detach from its fundamentals," said
Tao Chuan, chief macro analyst at Soochow Securities.
"The central bank has exited from frequent FX
interventions...a lack of foreign investment channels and
restrictions faced by domestic financial institutions has led to
a large amount of FX, mainly in dollars, piling up on commercial
banks' accounts."
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom
Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore
Writing by Vidya Ranganathan
Editing by Kim Coghill)