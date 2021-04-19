Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's soybean imports from U.S. surge in March, Brazilian imports plunge

04/19/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's March soybean imports from Brazil plunged as rain delayed some shipments from the top exporter, but its imports of the oilseed from the United States more than quadrupled.

The world's biggest buyer of soybeans imported 315,334 tonnes from Brazil in March, down 85% from 2.1 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Custom showed.

Brazil is the world's biggest soybean exporter.

From the United States, China imported 7.18 million tonnes of soybeans in March, up 320% from 1.71 million tonnes in the previous year.

China had stepped up purchases of soybeans and other U.S. farm produce after the two sides signed an initial trade deal in January last year. But buyers of the oilseed have turned to the United States more than usual in 2021, as rains in Brazil slowed the harvest there and delayed exports.

China's total imports of soybeans in March rose 82% to 7.77 million tonnes.

Chinese crushers bring in soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed livestock and for cooking oil. They had previously ramped up buying of soybeans amid expectations of healthy demand from the country's fast-recovering hog herd.

But a severe wave of African swine fever in recent months has wiped out at least 20% of the breeding herd in northern China, some estimates show, reducing soymeal demand.

Increased use of wheat in animal feed has also curbed soymeal demand, analysts and traders say. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Shivani Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.19% 6.6925 Delayed Quote.5.29%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 137.7 End-of-day quote.0.49%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 120.3 End-of-day quote.6.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 67.64 Delayed Quote.29.19%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.29% 407.4 End-of-day quote.-7.41%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 56.27 End-of-day quote.30.00%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.04% 652.25 End-of-day quote.1.87%
WTI 0.59% 63.974 Delayed Quote.31.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aIndia reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 259,170
RE
04/19China's soybean imports from U.S. surge in March, Brazilian imports plunge
RE
04/19Australia's Afterpay considers U.S. listing as 'buy now, pay later' takes off
RE
04/19Inflation Expectations Survey Report - March 2021
PU
04/19PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SPAIN  : Ministry of Tourism presents its Sustainability Strategy for destinations with public investment of 1.91 billion euros
PU
04/19Dakota Access argues pipeline closure would cause "economic shock"
RE
04/19National Treasury and SARB joint media statement in response to allegations by Tokyo Sexwale
PU
04/19WEBINAR 20 : Biomass Trade Centres – Mobilising Irelands bioenergy resources to meet the climate challenge
PU
04/19China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance
RE
04/19Japanese shares slump as virus surge stokes slowdown worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : ENDO INTERNATIONAL : J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 billion c..
4IBM quarterly sales growth highest in over two years on cloud strength
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India hopeful U.S. will soon end curbs on vaccine raw materials export - gover..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ