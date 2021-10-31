Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's state planner says coal supply improving, prices stabilising

10/31/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's coal supply situation has seen significant improvement with joint efforts from coal producers, logistics and downstream users, while coal prices have also stabilised, the state planner said.

The most-traded January thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 9.26% to 925.2 yuan ($144.48) per tonne early on Monday.

A slew of cooling measures announced by China has led the futures prices plunging more than 53% since its high of 1,982 yuan on Oct 19.

The government has since July approved capacity expansions at hundreds of coal mines across the country amid a widespread power shortage partly due to insufficient supply, and has rolled out a raft of measures to tame runaway coal prices which soared nearly 190% this year.

"Average daily coal production has reached more than 11.5 million tonnes for a few consecutive days since mid-October, hitting as high as 11.72 million tonnes," said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in a statement issued on Sunday night.

Reuters calculations show that China's new coal output rate puts it on pace to produce more of the fuel this year than ever before if the increase is sustained.

Meanwhile, daily coal supply to the key coal-fired power plants has topped to 8.32 million tonnes, the highest ever level in history.

That helps drive up total coal inventory at Chinese power plants to 106 million tonnes, up more than 28 million tonnes from end-September, and these could support 19 days of consumption, the NDRC said.

The NDRC estimated coal stocks at power plants to exceed 110 million tonnes within three days.

Spot prices for thermal coal with an energy content of 5,500 kilocalories have dropped to below 1,200 yuan a tonne at mines and to less than 1,500 yuan a tonne at ports, while most-traded thermal coal futures contract plunged 51% in the last eight trading days, the state planner said.

Separately on Sunday, the NDRC said it has set up an online platform monitoring the implementation of long-term coal contracts signed between coal miners and downstream users, and the system will officially launch in early November.

China has repeatedly urged coal companies to strictly perform their contractual obligations at an aim to steady coal prices.

($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, David Stanway and Shivani Singh; Editing by Michael Perry and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aAustralia's Westpac takes hit to margins, shares tumble despite buyback
RE
12:40aChina's leisure, tourism feel chill of COVID curbs
RE
12:32aGold edges up after Friday's drop, investors await Fed meeting
RE
12:22aOil drops on China fuel reserves release; OPEC+ meeting in view
RE
12:22aChina to strengthen push to reduce food waste
RE
12:21aOil drops on China fuel reserves release; OPEC+ meeting in view
RE
12:21aIndonesia Oct inflation accelerates to 5-month high
RE
12:17aDrilling to commence
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aChina applies to join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to..
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5The Daibiru Group Business Performance For Fiscal 2021 2nd Quarter

HOT NEWS