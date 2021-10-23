China's steel group says must ensure supply, control price in volatile market

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The China Iron and Steel
Association (CISA) said on Saturday that industry players must
ensure supply, while keeping prices stable in what is a
"complex, volatile, unstable and uncertain market situation."
In the post on the association's official WeChat page,
Chairman He Wenbo said it is necessary to pay close attention to
recovering global steel production, adjust production and
improve industry governance.
Government specifications on scale of production is "not a
long term solution," said He.
"Market forces, the rule of law, and internationalisation
are still the basic principles we must always abide by," added
He.
China's daily crude steel output in September fell to the
lowest since December 2018, according to Reuters calculations
based on official data, as a power crunch in much of the country
and environmental curbs slowed down industrial activity. Prices
have also been highly volatile.
(Reporting by Steven Bian and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing
by Kim Coghill)