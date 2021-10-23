Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's steel group says must ensure supply, control price in volatile market

10/23/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Saturday that industry players must ensure supply, while keeping prices stable in what is a "complex, volatile, unstable and uncertain market situation."

In the post on the association's official WeChat page, Chairman He Wenbo said it is necessary to pay close attention to recovering global steel production, adjust production and improve industry governance.

Government specifications on scale of production is "not a long term solution," said He.

"Market forces, the rule of law, and internationalisation are still the basic principles we must always abide by," added He.

China's daily crude steel output in September fell to the lowest since December 2018, according to Reuters calculations based on official data, as a power crunch in much of the country and environmental curbs slowed down industrial activity. Prices have also been highly volatile.

(Reporting by Steven Bian and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aS.AFRICA CBANK : policy will adjust if there's risk that rising inflation becomes persistent
RE
03:59aRefile - saudi energy minister says kingdom to be held accountable to targets announced about emissions
RE
03:56aSaudi energy minister says need to be attentive to energy security and sustainable economic growth
RE
03:55aSaudi oil minister says saudi to be held accountable to targets announced about emissions
RE
03:53aUae adnoc's ceo says will not allow climate action to be burden on developing nations
RE
03:50aItaly's snam ceo says we need to get amazon to start certifying net zero products
RE
03:49aSnam ceo says hopefully will define blue hydrogen at cop
RE
03:48aChina's steel group says must ensure supply, control price in volatile market
RE
03:47aSaudi energy minister says already sent ndc for emissions
RE
03:45aPragmatic approach needed for climate action, oil and gas remain important, says ADNOC CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead: Tech giants' earnings may be another test for marke..
2Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
3Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of..
4Rogers family boardroom drama unlikely to impact deal to buy Shaw
5Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

HOT NEWS