China's tech crackdown thwarts Pony.ai's U.S. listing plans -sources

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai has
put on hold plans to go public in New York through a merger with
a blank-check firm at a $12 billion valuation, after it failed
to gain assurances from Beijing that it would not become a
target of a crackdown against Chinese technology companies,
people familiar with the matter said.
The decision makes Pony.ai one of the biggest companies to
suspend its U.S. listing plans after China banned ride-sharing
giant Didi Global Inc https://www.reuters.com/business/didi-shares-slump-25-china-crackdown-2021-07-06
from signing up new users just days after its
blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in June.
It followed up with crackdowns on other Chinese technology
firms over concerns about the safety of user data, which led to
some companies, such as LinkDoc Technology and Hello
Inc, scrapping their U.S. listing plans.
The Toyota Motor Corp-backed startup will now seek
to raise money in a private fundraising round at a valuation of
$12 billion, said the sources, who requested anonymity because
the matter is confidential. It still hopes for a U.S. listing in
the unlikely event it receives a green light from the Chinese
government imminently, the sources added.
Operating in both the United States and China, Pony.ai
maintains a significant presence in Chinese cities including
Beijing and Guangzhou, where it launched commuter pilots and
signed partnerships with Chinese state-owned auto groups.
It was concerned that the Chinese regulators could take
action if it proceeded with a U.S. stock market debut, the
sources said. Details of Pony.ai's discussions with the Chinese
authorities could not be learned.
ADVANCED SPAC TALKS
Pony.ai had been in exclusive talks to go public through a
merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VectoIQ
Acquisition II. The deal would have been financed with
a private placement from investors of roughly $1.2 billion, and
the company had aimed to list by October, according to the
sources.
A spokesperson for Pony.ai said the company has no current
plan or timeline to go public and declined to comment on the
talks. The Cyberspace Administration of China, which has been
leading the crackdown on technology companies such as Didi, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment. VectoIQ
declined to comment.
Had Pony.ai gone ahead with the listing, it would also have
faced U.S scrutiny. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said last month it would not allow Chinese companies to raise
money in the United States unless they fully explain their legal
structures and disclose the risk of Beijing interfering in their
businesses.
The Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States,
which reviews deals of companies with foreign ties for potential
national security risks, has also been scrutinizing SPAC deals.
Pony.ai CEO James Peng told Reuters in June that the company
was considering going public in the United States to help fund
its goal of commercializing driverless ride-hailing services. He
provided no details of how this would happen.
In May, Plus, an autonomous truck company with operations
and partnerships in China, clinched a deal to go public through
a $3.3 billion merger with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V
, before China's technology crackdown. That
deal is still expected to close by the third quarter.
Pony.ai, which develops and tests its autonomous driving
vehicles in the United States and China, said in November that
its valuation reached $5.3 billion after raising more than $1
billion in funding.
In June, the company hired Lawrence Steyn, vice chairman of
investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as its chief
financial officer to prepare for a public listing.
VectoIQ II is the second SPAC to be led by former General
Motors Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, whose first SPAC
struck a deal with electric truck maker Nikola Corp. It
raised $300 million in an initial public offering in January.
(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York, Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in
Hong Kong, Yilei Sun in Beijing
Additional rerporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Calif.
Editing by Matthew Lewis)