China's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures
contract surged 6% on Monday, fuelled by concerns over supply
tightness following a series of government crackdowns on illegal
mining in the country's top coal producing region.
The most-active Zhengzhou thermal coal futures contract for
January delivery last traded at 727.2 yuan ($114.29) a
tonne at the close at 0700 GMT, marking its biggest daily gain
since Nov. 3.
The scramble to buy came as the National Mine Safety
Administration's Shanxi bureau rolled out a round of inspections
to crack down on illegal mining and urged miners in the region
to remain "strictly" within authorised production capacity
limits.
A dozen mines, including some operated by China's No. 8 coal
producer Jinneng Group, have been found by the Shanxi authority
to be churning out coal beyond their approved capacity.
The watchdog said in a statement on Sunday that Jinneng
Group had made a blanket order "to increase output regardless of
safety conditions, and cancelled all annual and monthly
maintenance plans for coal mines".
It said at least 14 other coal mines had been producing
beyond their authorised capacity, and demanded two of them, with
900,000 tonnes of annual capacity each, shut down.
Coal prices hit a record high in mid-October after the
national mine safety authority rolled out probes into illicit
mining across the country.
Beijing subsequently stepped in to tame runaway prices by
approving hundreds of extensions to coal mining capacity and
encouraging producers to step up output.
Prices have more than halved from their peak as output hit
its highest since at least March 2015 in October. It is expected
to have maintained that level in November.
The Shanxi watchdog said in the Sunday statement it will
continue its crackdown on illegal mining.
"(The mine suspensions and inspections) are currently the
key factor (driving coal prices), though there is no way to say
how long the suspensions will go on for," said a Shanghai-based
trader.
Mining safety inspections are typically stringent ahead of
big national celebrations, and are expected to be further
tightened during the Beijing Winter Olympics, which kicks off in
early February.
($1 = 6.3623 yuan)
