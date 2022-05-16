Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's thermal coal futures mute as Beijing reins in commodity inflation

05/16/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smoke rises from chimneys at Hwange Power station in Hwange

BEIJING (Reuters) - Trade in China's thermal coal futures has almost come to a halt, after Beijing stepped up its control of coal prices to rein in the soaring costs of energy and raw materials.

The flagship product for Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) has at times seen as many as 1 million lots exchange hands in a day but recorded a turnover of just 27 lots on Monday.

That was down 99.9% from a year ago and the lowest daily volume since the contract launched in 2015, showed ZCE data.

Liquidity started drying up after Beijing intervened in the world's biggest coal consuming market last September to cool runaway prices.

In February it introduced "reference price ranges" for long-term and spot thermal coal trades and the state planner has also warned it will punish any price-pushing behaviours in both the physical and futures market.

That has hit both trading volume and open interest in the coal futures, two key gauges of activity in derivatives.

Open interest on the most-traded September contract was 479 lots, equivalent to 47,900 tonnes of coal, down from a peak of 294,273 lots on April 29 last year.

China's thermal coal futures

"The priority of China's futures market right now is to support Beijing's efforts to stabilise prices by curbing market activity," said an official close to the Zhengzhou bourse.

"But of course, the market can only perform price discovery and hedging functions if there is sufficient liquidity."

The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) has implemented at least six changes to the margin requirement, transaction fees and daily open position limit for thermal coal futures since 2022.

The ZCE declined to comment on the matter.

"There is no point in trading coal futures anymore as prices are now set by the government and no one dares to cross the red line, despite the actual supply and demand situation," said a Beijing-based coal trader.

Beijing has also probed 15 coal price index providers since last October, forcing some influential institutes to stop publishing daily spot coal price assessments.

The Zhengzhou thermal coal prices stood at 849 yuan ($125.07) per tonne on Monday. Benchmark Newcastle thermal coal stood at $392.85 a tonne.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aSaudi Arabia on track to hit oil output of over 13 mln bpd by 2027 -minister
RE
04:13aEuro zone bond yields rise after ECB's Villeroy euro comments
RE
04:12aEuropean shares fall after China data adds to growth woes
RE
04:12aEuropean shares fall after China data adds to growth woes
RE
04:12aEuropean shares slide as weak China data stokes recession woes
RE
04:11aRussian rouble hovers near five-year highs vs euro, stocks up
RE
04:10aChina's thermal coal futures mute as Beijing reins in commodity inflation
RE
04:07aU.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand
RE
04:07aSome Ethiopians claim forced recruitment by Tigrayan forces
RE
04:05aEU Commission to cut 2022 euro zone growth forecast to 2.7% - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
3U.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun a..
4Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option
5Tesla delays plan to restore Shanghai output to pre-lockdown levels -me..

HOT NEWS