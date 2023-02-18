China's top diplomat urges 'healthy development' of relations with UK - foreign ministry

BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China and the Britain should
eliminate all kinds of interference and push for healthy
development of bilateral relations, China's top diplomat Wang Yi
told Foreign Minister James Cleverly, China's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
Meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference,
Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission
of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also
said that China and Britain have strong economic complementarity
and great potential for cooperation, the ministry said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Siyi Liu; Editing by William
Mallard)