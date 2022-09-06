China's trade growth in August loses steam on softer demand

* China August exports grow at single-digit pace, miss
forecast
* Imports lag, reflecting weak demand
* Trade balance narrows from July's record
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's exports growth weakened
in August, as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and
fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted production, reviving
downside risks for the economy.
Exports rose 7.1% in August from a year earlier, slowing
from an 18.0% gain in July, official customs data showed on
Wednesday. The reading missed analysts' expectations for a 12.8%
increase.
Outbound shipments outperformed other economic drivers in
2022 but now face growing challenges as external demand wanes.
China's slower growth is in part due to unflattering
comparisons to strong exports last year, but also worsened by
more COVID restrictions as infections spiked and heatwaves
disrupted factory output in southwestern areas.
Eastern export hub Yiwu imposed a three-day lockdown in
early August to contain a COVID outbreak, disrupting local
shipments and delivery of Christmas goods amid the peak season.
Imports were again tepid, rising only 0.3% in August from
2.3% in the month prior, the customs data showed, and well below
a forecast for a 1.1% rise.
The weak domestic demand, dampened by the worst heatwaves in
decades, a property crisis and sluggish consumption, crippled
imports.
Global commodity prices continued to fall in August, though
at a slower pace.
This left a narrower trade surplus of $79.39 billion,
compared with a $101.26 billion surplus in July, which was a
record for single-month goods trade balance for any country in
history.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect China's elevated levels of
trade surpluses to sustain over the next few years but warned
key risks are geopolitical tensions and substantially higher
commodity prices over the medium-term.
Assistant Commerce Minister Li Fei said on Monday China's
foreign trade faces unfavourable factors, including weakening
external demand.
The central bank on Monday said it would cut the amount of
foreign exchange reserves financial institutions must hold, a
move aimed at slowing the yuan's recent
depreciation.
(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)