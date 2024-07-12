BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters)bln - China's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to $31.78 billion in June from $30.8 billion in May, customs data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
