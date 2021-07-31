Log in
China's urban public transport surges in H1

07/31/2021 | 07:32pm EDT
BEIJING - China recorded surging use of public transport in urban areas in the first half of this year (H1), official data showed.

In the January-June period, the number of passenger trips using public transport in 36 major cities reached 26.52 billion, jumping 56.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The figure was 19.4 percent lower compared with the same period in 2019, resulting in a 10.2 percent drop on average in the two-year span.

More specifically, the number of bus passengers increased 41.4 percent year-on- year in the first six months, while that of rail passengers soared 83.6 percent, the ministry said.

China's fixed-asset investment in transport expanded 8.3 percent year-on-year to 1.57 trillion yuan (about $243 billion) in the first half of this year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 23:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS