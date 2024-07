BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the 21st China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee meeting and the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum on July 21-23, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Vice Premier will also attend the 11th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee during his visit, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)