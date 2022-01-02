Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's west-east gas transmission project contributes to low-carbon development

01/02/2022 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's west-to-east gas transmission project has boosted natural gas supply across the country and facilitated the low-carbon transformation of the country's energy consumption structure, data has shown.

The west-to-east gas pipeline has sent more than 700 billion cubic meters of natural gas to eastern China since it was officially put into operation in 2004, according to PipeChina, operator of the project.

Over the past years, the project has reduced the use of approximately 932 million metric tons of standard coal and cut carbon dioxide emissions and dust by 1.02 billion tons and 508 million tons, respectively, which is equivalent to adding 3.18 billion hectares of broad-leaved forests.

It has helped increase the share of natural gas in China's primary energy consumption to 8.4 percent in 2021 from around 2.4 percent in 2003, benefiting nearly 500 million residents nationwide.

In 2021, the annual volume of natural gas transported by the pipeline has, for the first time, exceeded 100 billion cubic meters, according to PipeChina.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 18:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pChina's west-east gas transmission project contributes to low-carbon development
PU
01:13pOPEC to meet on Monday to discuss new top official - sources
RE
01:09pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the market - Request for Proof of the Company's Economic-Financial Capacity.
PU
01:09pOOREDOO Q P S C : Showcases its Capabilities as Telecommunications Operator at FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
PU
01:09pCIELO WASTE : Announces Grant of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units
PU
01:09pADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : EOY Shareholders Letter
PU
01:09pHISCOX : Boosting life chances in London's East End
PU
01:09pVANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Completes Transaction of Ownership for Fab 5
PU
01:09pIMAGE SCAN : X-ray screening for visitor attractions
PU
01:09pIMAGE SCAN : X-ray scanning for couriers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says
2Tesla Q4 deliveries beat estimates despite supply chain woes
3Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
4Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,800 flight cancellations to ki..
5Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of C..

HOT NEWS