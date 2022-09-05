Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's yuan ends at 2-year low on dollar strength, COVID resurgence

09/05/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan ended the domestic trading session at a more than two-year low against the dollar on Monday, pressured by broad greenback strength in global markets and a resurgence of COVID-19 infections across the country.

Worries over widening disruptions to economic activity resurfaced after China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it would adopt tiered anti-virus restrictions starting on Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown-related curbs.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8998 per dollar, 81 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8917.

Monday's fixing was 155 pips firmer than the Reuters estimate of 6.9153, marking the ninth straight trading day that the PBOC set firmer-than-expected official guidance, and prompting many market watchers to speculate there was an official effort to rein in excess yuan weakness.

Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, said the recent firmer-than-expected fixings reinforced "the view that China has a strong incentive to slow down the pace of RMB depreciation as part of sentiment management amid the rising uncertainty from the property mess and COVID situation."

Liu Guoqiang, vice governor of the PBOC, told a briefing on Monday that China's FX market is operating normally at the moment, with orderly cross-border flows. He did not expect one-way yuan bets in the market.

The onshore yuan finished the domestic trading session at 6.9366 per dollar, the weakest such close since Aug. 17, 2020, and down 351 pips or 0.5% from the previous late night close of 6.9015.

Several currency traders said the yuan decline in morning deals was a reaction to strength in the dollar, which hit a two-decade high against its major trading partners.

Investment houses have cut their yuan forecasts as its fall against the dollar accelerated, with some expecting a breach of the 7-per-dollar milestone before next month's politically sensitive Party Congress despite authorities' efforts to slow the slide.

"Pressure for CNY likely remains in near term, we are seeing USD/CNY to reach 7.00 in the near term," said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

Li noted that August trade data due on Wednesday could serve as one of the market movers for the yuan this week.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.29% 4.702883 Delayed Quote.1.84%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.37% 2.72 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.62% 7.971619 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.14935 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.35% 5.2717 Delayed Quote.4.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.75986 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
CHINALIN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -2.04% 14.39 End-of-day quote.5.34%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.54% 6.8719 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 0.99124 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.36% 0.086868 Delayed Quote.1.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012516 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.60897 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.49% 6.9507 Delayed Quote.8.81%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.49% 6.934 Delayed Quote.8.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aS.Africa business activity expansion slows as demand growth softens -PMI
RE
05:16aRussia sees extra $6.7 billion in September revenue on higher oil prices
RE
05:16aGerman new passenger car registrations up 3% in August - industry source
RE
05:15aKREMLIN ON NEXT UK PRIME MINISTER : no hope of anything positive
RE
05:15aEuro zone July retail sales rise, but weaker than expected
RE
05:13aIsrael Aerospace gets drone jamming deal from Asian country
RE
05:12aIndian rupee holds narrow range, RBI hand eyed
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : The only turbine left is malfun…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : Sanctions are causing chaos for…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON OIL PRICE CAP : There can only be retaliatory measures…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Paused stream
2Taiwan's ProLogium seeks European site for $8bln battery plant
3Shell to Invest in Rosmari-Marjoram Gas Project in Sarawak, Malaysia
4Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
5Aston Martin announces $660 million rights issue

HOT NEWS