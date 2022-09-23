China's yuan ends near 28-month low, set for worst week since April

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan finished the
domestic trading session at a near 28-month low on Friday and
looked set for its biggest weekly loss in five months, as a
widening yield differential between the world's two largest
economies continued to weigh on the Chinese currency.
The U.S. dollar strengthened in global markets, with
benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hitting an 11-year
high overnight, as investors positioned for more Federal Reserve
interest rate hikes to tame high inflation after its latest hike
this week.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan weakened
past the key 7.1 per dollar to finish the domestic session at
7.1104 per dollar, the weakest such close since June 4, 2020. It
was 314 pips, or 0.44%, softer than the previous late night
close of 7.0790.
If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at
the domestic closing level, it would book its sixth straight
weekly loss, dropping about 2% to the dollar.
Its offshore counterpart fell to 7.1191 per
dollar around 0830 GMT.
"The growth differential as well as the Fed-PBOC divergence
could continue to keep the USD/CNH on the upswing," analysts at
Maybank said in a note.
The yield gap between the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
bond and its Chinese counterpart hovered at the
widest level since 2007.
China, along with Japan, are major outliers in a global run
of interest rate hikes, but the widening policy divergence has
hurt their currencies.
Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9920 per dollar,
122 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix 6.9798, the
weakest since Aug. 3, 2020.
But the central bank continued to set the official guidance
rate firmer than market projections for the 22nd straight
trading day, a move that market interpreted as an effort to slow
the yuan's slide. Friday's midpoint was 160 pips stronger than
Reuters' estimate of 7.0080.
Some market participants said the central bank's
firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings have limited the downside
room, as the onshore yuan is only allowed to trade in a narrow
range of 2% around the daily guidance.
Friday's fixing level would allow a trading range of between
6.8522 and 7.1318.
Traders said investors continued to digest a string of
global central bank decisions to raise interest rates following
the Fed's aggressive 75-basis-point hike on Wednesday.
Citi analysts said in a note that market tended to be
cautious about a counter-cyclical policy response from
authorities as importers' FX conversion ratio continued to rise.
It sees the yuan weakening to 7.2 per dollar.
An ex-PBOC adviser told Reuters that the yuan remains
relatively strong against other non-dollar currencies, and a
weakening yuan has both pros and cons for the economy.
"China has more economic problems at the moment. The
domestic economic growth rate is not satisfying, but China's
balance of payments, especially the trade situations, remains
sound," he said.
"As long as we continue to adhere to a flexible exchange
rate mechanism and maintain moderate management of cross-border
capital flows, the yuan's basic stability can be maintained."
The yuan has lost more than 10% of its value against the
dollar so far this year, but against currencies of China's major
trading partners it has fallen just 0.86%.
