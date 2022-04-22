China's yuan hits 9-month low as economy stumbles

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses
to hit nine-month lows against the dollar on Friday and looked
set for its worst week in years, sparking questions over whether
authorities were allowing it to weaken to cushion the country's
sharp economic slowdown.
A hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, the vanishing Chinese yield
advantage and growing economic pressures have dragged the yuan,
or renminbi, to its weakest since July. Many of China's biggest
cities, including Shanghai, are in COVID-19
lockdowns.
The yuan's losses accelerated on Friday after a breach of
the psychologically critical 6.4 per dollar level, with the
onshore yuan finishing the domestic session at
6.4875, and falling through 6.5 subsequently.
For the week, the tightly-managed currency was down 1.8%
against the U.S. currency, the biggest weekly drop for the
domestic unit since June 2018. The yuan has lost 2.5% this
month.
Its offshore counterpart touched a one-year low of
6.5482, and is on course for its worst weekly performance since
March 2020, the early months of the pandemic.
"The macro outlook for China and the renminbi have certainly
shifted significantly over the last several weeks on account of
the COVID-driven lockdowns and disruptions in large parts of the
country, especially Shanghai," said Alvin Tan, Asia currency
strategist at Royal Bank of Canada.
But some stakeholders were actually "quite happy" with such
yuan weakness, which could alleviate pressure on Chinese
exporters that are suffering from lockdowns, traders said.
"Export growth is likely to slow, so allowing some weakness
in the yuan at this point is fine," said a trader at a Chinese
bank.
Several traders said they have not yet seen state-owned
Chinese banks, which usually act on behalf of the central bank,
appear in the market to stem the yuan's losses as they often do
during rapid moves, which they felt was a sign of official
approval for some depreciation.
The yuan's trade-weighted basket index, a gauge
that measures its value against that of its trading partners,
eased to a two-month low of 104.25 on Friday. China is keen to
keep the index in a certain range to make sure the country is
not disadvantaged in external trade.
In yuan options trading, the implied volatility and risk
reversals only showed mild yuan depreciation pressure
ahead.
Some market participants said China's ample foreign exchange
deposits acquired by the private sector since the pandemic,
coupled with the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) FX policy
management via its daily fixing, could prevent the yuan from
sinking too fast and too far.
On Friday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a
six-month low for the yuan at 6.4596 per dollar, still firmer
than Reuters' estimate of 6.4641.
While a much weaker-than-expected fixing seen on Wednesday
"was a strong policy greenlight for CNY weakness, the fix today
could also be a message to check exuberant USD/CNY bulls,"
analysts at Maybank said in a note.
China's FX regulator told media on Friday that authorities
were capable of adapting to policy changes from the Fed and
authorities expect uncertainties abroad to have a small impact
on the Chinese currency.
China's foreign exchange deposits hovered at a record high
of $1.05 trillion at the end of March.
Still, global financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan
and UBS Global Wealth Management, cut their forecasts for the
yuan following the sharp fluctuations.
The U.S. investment bank revised its near-term USD/CNY
target to 6.50 from 6.35 for the second quarter of this year.
UBS Global Wealth Management said it lowered its end-June
yuan target to 6.55 per dollar from 6.40 previously "Based on
the pandemic outbreak in various places in China and the
economic growth challenges, along with a more hawkish Fed."
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith, Marc Jones in
London; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Kim Coghill and Tomasz
Janowski)