       SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the dollar
on Monday as the central bank's latest move to take more control over interest
rates blunted corporate demand for foreign exchange.
    China's central bank said on Monday it would start conducting temporary bond
repurchase agreements or reverse repos, a move seen by market participants and
traders as to give the bank more leeway to manage cash conditions and interest
rates amid hot demand for bonds.
    Monetary policy divergence with other major economies, particularly the
United States, has been one of the key factors weighing down the Chinese
currency over the past few years. The central bank's recent moves, including
possible selling of treasury bonds, could prevent the yield gap from widening
further.
    China's one-year dollar/yuan swaps, a gauge that measures
market expectations of yield premium between the world's two largest economies,
bounced on Monday.
    At 0230 GMT, the yuan was down 4 pips, or 0.01%, at 7.2689 to the
dollar after trading in a range of 7.2658 to 7.2695.
    The yuan has weakened 2.3% against the dollar so far this year. It has been
under pressure since early 2023 as domestic woes around a moribund property
sector, anaemic consumption and falling yields drive capital flows out of yuan,
and foreign investors stay away from its struggling stock market.
    "Higher local rates may also mean some increased risk of a reversal in the
yuan, which has also been depreciating steadily," analysts at Goldman Sachs said
in a note. "But ultimately we continue to expect a gradual depreciation given
the still wide interest rate differential with the U.S. and growing tariff risks
as we get closer to the U.S. elections."
    They revised their forecasts for the yuan lower to 7.35, 7.40 and 7.40 per
dollar in three, six and 12 months, respectively, from 7.30, 7.25 and 7.20
previously.
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the
midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2%
band, at 7.1286 per dollar, and 1,354 pips firmer than a Reuters' estimate.
    The central bank has been gradually lowering the yuan's mid-point fixing
rate since June, albeit at levels firmer than market projections, signalling
that authorities are allowing measured pace of yuan depreciation to cope with a
strong dollar, traders and analysts said.
    It is an "attempt to let out some depreciation pressure," said Christopher
Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank.
    "We believe the intent is not to pursue a big bang approach so as not to
undermine sentiments for fear of accelerating outflows."
    Seasonal FX demand remained heavy, as overseas-listed Chinese companies need
to make FX conversion for their dividend payouts to overseas shareholders,
currency traders said.
    The offshore yuan traded at 7.2894 yuan per dollar, down about 0.01%
in Asian trade.
    The dollar's six-currency index was 0.048% lower at 104.9. 
    In the forwards market, three-month yuan was quoted at 7.1966,
723 pips stronger than the spot rate. Three-month CNH forwards were
quoted at 7.1966 per dollar.

Key onshore vs offshore levels:
    * Overnight dollar/yuan swap onshore -22.00 pips vs. offshore -22.00
    * Three-month SHIBOR 1.9 % vs. 3-month CNH HIBOR 3.1 %

LEVELS AT 0230 GMT
 INSTRUMENT   CURRENT    UP/DOWN(-)    % CHANGE    DAY'S HIGH  DAY'S 
              vs USD     VS. PREVIOUS  YR-TO-DATE              LOW
                         CLOSE %                               
 Spot yuan    7.2689     0             -2.3        7.2658      7.2695