Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

06/02/2021 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate.

The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572.

The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar.

"We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets."

A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits.

"It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong.

A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan.

Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration.

The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88.

The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32%

Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03%

Divergence from 0.11%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.26%

Spot change since 2005 29.64%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.3825 0.03%

Offshore 6.5375 -2.45%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.06% 4.948311 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.02% 2.91 End-of-day quote.9.81%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.07% 9.034545 Delayed Quote.1.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.41491 Delayed Quote.4.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.12% 5.2892 Delayed Quote.3.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.82837 Delayed Quote.5.58%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.05% 11701.21 Delayed Quote.0.14%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.00% 7.796 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.22174 Delayed Quote.0.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.27% 0.087336 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.40% 0.013672 Delayed Quote.0.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.72481 Delayed Quote.1.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.3803 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.03% 6.3817 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aANALYSIS : 'Greenium' shrinks as climate bond sales swell to record
RE
01:07aOil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
RE
01:05aChina yuan assets not a 'bargaining chip' for gamblers, Xinhua warns
RE
01:03aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
01:00aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
01:00aRebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA
RE
01:00aCHINA BATTLING WRONG 'CONVERGENCE' : Mike Dolan
RE
01:00aThird-party merchants represent almost 60% of sales on amazon - company press briefing
RE
01:00aMexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners
RE
01:00aAmazon.com inc plans to hold annual marketing event 'prime day' on june 21 and 22 - company press briefing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5PLDT INC. : PLDT : REVIVING LIVELIHOOD,         ENRICHING LIVES

HOT NEWS