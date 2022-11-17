China's yuan weakens as new COVID cases spur worries over lockdowns

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on
Thursday to its lowest in nearly a week as a spike in COVID-19
cases in the southern province of Guangdong sparked worries over
a return to broader lockdowns.
The surge in cases tempered recent enthusiasm over signs
that China was easing its strict policy on COVID-related
restrictions, which had lifted the yuan to its strongest in
nearly two months early this week.
"Fears of rising covid infections at home could force
authorities to revert back to broader lockdowns," Maybank
analyst Saktiandi Supaat said in a report.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 7.0655 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the
previous fix 7.0363.
The spot market rate opened at 7.0922 per dollar
and was at 7.1313 at midday, 314 pips weaker than the previous
late session close and 0.93 percent away from the midpoint. The
spot rate is allowed to trade within a range 2 percent above or
below the official fixing on any given day.
The offshore yuan rate was trading at 7.1416 per
dollar.
Guangzhou, a city of nearly 19 million in Guangdong
province, reported a rise in COVID-19 infections in data
released on Thursday and is now the largest among China's recent
outbreaks.
Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said a
mild correction in the yuan was expected after the strong
rebound early this week.
ING recently raised its year-end forecast for the yuan to
7.22 per dollar from 7.4.
"China has eased COVID restrictions and is giving more
breathing room for property developers. The domestic economy
should bottom from here," Pang said.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.9775, or 1.26 percent away from the midpoint.
One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.
The global dollar index rose to 106.501 from the
previous close of 106.281, as strong U.S. retail data cast doubt
on market bets that inflation is in retreat and U.S. interest
rates need not rise too much further.
(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)