China's yuan weakens past key 7/dlr mark for first time in 2 years

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened past the
psychologically important 7 per U.S. dollar level for the first
time in two years on Friday, pressured by a buoyant dollar and
strong market expectations for an even more aggressive U.S.
interest rate hike next week.
The yuan had only breached the 7 mark twice since the global
financial crisis of 2008. Crossing the level could stoke fear of
capital outflows just as authorities want to marshal resources
to revive an economy reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks and a weak
property market.
The onshore yuan breached the level in early
trade. It was at 7.0142 per dollar as of 0314 GMT, in a catch-up
move with its offshore counterpart, which crossed the
key threshold during European hours on Thursday. The offshore
yuan last traded at 7.0259.
Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.9305 per dollar,
204 pips or 0.3% weaker than the previous fix 6.9101.
The sizable loss in Friday's midpoint fixing indicates the
central bank might have allowed the yuan to cross the 7 per
dollar mark, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at
Mizuho Bank.
"As long as the pace of depreciation is not too fast and
remains under control, it should be fine."
Several currency traders said they now see 7.1 to 7.2 per
dollar as their next target, while 7 has turned into a
resistance level, as broad dollar strength in overseas market
should continue to weigh on most emerging market currencies.
Official data showed overseas investors cut holdings of
Chinese bonds for a seventh consecutive month in August,
discouraged by the weakening yuan and widening yield
differentials with the United States.
On the economic front, factory output and retail sales
growth surprised on the upside in August, shoring up the shaky
recovery from the crippling effects of COVID curbs and
heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the
outlook.
"Policymakers are responding to these headwinds by rolling
out more support measures ... But we doubt it will be enough to
restore confidence and revive depressed credit demand," said
Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital
Economics.
"As a result, economic momentum is likely to remain weak
heading into 2023."
However, earlier on Friday several state media outlets
published commentaries on the yuan that sought to stabilise
market expectations and played down any significance of the key
7 level.
State broadcaster CCTV cited the foreign exchange regulator
as saying the yuan's performance was much better than most other
currencies over the past year.
The yuan has lost nearly 10% of its value versus the dollar
so far this year, though against currencies of China's major
trading partners it has slipped only about 0.4%.
"Seven was basically just this psychological level that
people were looking at, and the market was definitely more
focused on (it) than the PBOC from a policy perspective," said
Galvin Chia, emerging markets strategist at NatWest Markets.
"It's clear that in this round, there hasn't actually been a
push back at a specific level, like a defence at a certain
level. It's just pushing back on the weakness."
