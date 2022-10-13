China's zero-COVID policy seen lingering as cases double from Sept

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's daily count of new
coronavirus cases has doubled since September, hardening the
resolve of authorities to eliminate outbreaks as quickly as they
appear and dimming hopes for an easing in their zero-COVID
stance.
China reported 1,624 new COVID-19 infections for Oct.
12, of which 372 were symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, the
National Health Commission said on Thursday.
That compares with 1,890 new cases a day earlier – 417
symptomatic and 1,473 asymptomatic infections, which China
counts separately.
The case-loads were double those in the second half of
September, when new cases trended around 900 a day.
China has been fighting a COVID rebound after the National
Day "Golden Week" holiday earlier this month and just ahead of a
key Party congress where Xi Jinping is expected to extend his
leadership.
While the infection tally is small by global standards,
China has insisted that its policies save lives.
People's Daily, the party's official newspaper, warned in
commentaries for three straight days this week against any
relaxation in China's policy of stamping out COVID flare-ups,
despite the toll on the already limping economy and a
stressed-out population.
"There is no prospect of China lifting its zero-COVID policy
in the near future and it probably won't happen before the end
of 2023," Capital Economics wrote in a note on Thursday.
"Another year of zero-COVID equals another year of depressed
consumer activity and a high risk of recurrent large-scale
lockdowns."
As of Oct. 12, mainland China had confirmed 254,855 cases
with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported 12 local symptomatic cases
and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 10 local symptomatic
cases and one asymptomatic case the previous day, local
government data showed.
Financial hub Shanghai reported 44 local asymptomatic cases
and three symptomatic cases, while Shenzhen reported 26 new
locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.
There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the
nation's fatalities at 5,226.
(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsrooms; Writing by
Bernard Orr and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Lincoln Feast)