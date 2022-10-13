Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's zero-COVID policy seen lingering as cases double from Sept

10/13/2022 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's daily count of new coronavirus cases has doubled since September, hardening the resolve of authorities to eliminate outbreaks as quickly as they appear and dimming hopes for an easing in their zero-COVID stance.

China reported 1,624 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 12, of which 372 were symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with 1,890 new cases a day earlier – 417 symptomatic and 1,473 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

The case-loads were double those in the second half of September, when new cases trended around 900 a day.

China has been fighting a COVID rebound after the National Day "Golden Week" holiday earlier this month and just ahead of a key Party congress where Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership.

While the infection tally is small by global standards, China has insisted that its policies save lives.

People's Daily, the party's official newspaper, warned in commentaries for three straight days this week against any relaxation in China's policy of stamping out COVID flare-ups, despite the toll on the already limping economy and a stressed-out population.

"There is no prospect of China lifting its zero-COVID policy in the near future and it probably won't happen before the end of 2023," Capital Economics wrote in a note on Thursday.

"Another year of zero-COVID equals another year of depressed consumer activity and a high risk of recurrent large-scale lockdowns."

As of Oct. 12, mainland China had confirmed 254,855 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 12 local symptomatic cases and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 10 local symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 44 local asymptomatic cases and three symptomatic cases, while Shenzhen reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. (Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsrooms; Writing by Bernard Orr and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:59aFragile yen tests 1998 low, sterling holds its breath
RE
01:57aChina companies rush to currency derivatives as yuan bounces lower
RE
01:55aElectrolux agrees to sell idle factory in Memphis in the US
RE
01:54aChina's zero-COVID policy seen lingering as cases double from Sept
RE
01:47aAnalysis-China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions
RE
01:46aJapan's 10-year JGBs trade for 1st time in 5 days, yield gap widens
RE
01:45aPanel of India's top court split on decision about hijab in classrooms
RE
01:42aUAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs
RE
01:34aUk military intelligence -russian forces are attempting to conso…
RE
01:33aIndia's Wipro shares fall, while HCLTech shines as IT braces for slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
2French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
3Marketmind: Absolutely, absolutely!
4Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
5TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations

HOT NEWS