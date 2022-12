SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) -

* China's cotton output rose 4.3% in 2022 to 5.977 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Monday

* Output at top cotton producing region Xinjiang totalled 5.39 million tonnes, up 5.1% versus 2021

* National planting acreage for cotton amounted to around 3 million hectares, 0.9% smaller than 2021 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)