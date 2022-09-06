China says 267 weather stations broke temperature record in August

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - As many as 267 weather stations
across China recorded their highest temperatures in history last
month after a heat-wave of more than 70 days damaged crops and
wreaked havoc on power supplies, the national meteorological
bureau said.
This year's heat-wave began on June 13 and didn't officially
end until Aug. 30, driven by an unusually large and intense
Western Pacific Subtropical High weather system stretching over
large parts of Asia. Water levels in some rivers and lakes
dwindled to their lowest ever, drying out farmland ahead of the
crucial autumn harvest.
The duration, intensity, extent and impact of the heat-wave
made it the biggest since records began in 1961, said Xiao Chan,
vice director of China's National Meteorological Center, at a
regular briefing on Tuesday.
The average national temperature stood at 22.4 Celsius
(72.32 Fahrenheit) over the whole month, 1.2 C higher than the
seasonal norm, while average rainfall fell 23.1% to 82.4
millimetres, the third lowest since records began, he said.
China's southwest was the worst hit, with temperatures
reaching highs of 45C in parts of the region of Chongqing.
Neighbouring Sichuan province also saw big declines in
hydroelectric generation, forcing power rationing throughout the
region.
Zhao Zhiqiang, an official with China's weather modification
bureau, told the briefing that 75 cloud seeding operations were
conducted in August, covering 1.45 million square kilometres of
territory.
Despite heavy rainfall in Sichuan and Chongqing from the
start of September, parts of the central Yangtze basin still
remain stricken by drought, including the provinces of Hubei,
Jiangxi and Hunan, Xiao said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)