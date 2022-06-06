Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations

06/06/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's defence ministry said on Monday Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering the Asian country's national security.

The ministry said it opposes Canada's provocative actions.

Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and have made 'solemn representations' via diplomatic channels.

Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aChina says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations
RE
03:04aJapan's Nikkei climbs to two-month peak as energy shares rally
RE
03:04aCzech central banker flags potential stronger rate tightening -paper
RE
02:58aAustralian PM signals stronger ties with Indonesia on security, climate
RE
02:56aAustralian shares end lower ahead of RBA policy meeting
RE
02:54aMARKETMIND : "Super bad feeling"
RE
02:52aUK lawmaker Norman says he can't back Johnson in any circumstances
RE
02:47aChina defence ministry says chinese military took reasonable me…
RE
02:47aTemasek commits $3.6 bln to launch climate-focused investment platform
RE
02:47aChina defence ministry says opposes canada's provocative actio…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares lifted by U.S. futures, oil climbs
2Citi raises oil price forecasts on "heavily delayed" Iran deal
3Chinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
4Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
5SOCIETE GENERALE : Jefferies takes a positive view

HOT NEWS