China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations

The ministry said it opposes Canada's provocative actions.

Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and have made 'solemn representations' via diplomatic channels.

Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

