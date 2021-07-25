Log in
China says EC's carbon border tax is expanding climate issues to trade

07/25/2021 | 11:25pm EDT
BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China said on Monday that the European Commission's plan to impose the world's first carbon border tax is expanding climate issues into trade and is against the free international trade system.

A government spokesman made the comments at a news briefing in Beijing in response to the EC's plan to impose a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) or CO2 tariff on polluting goods from 2026, forcing some companies importing into the European Union to pay carbon costs at the border on carbon-intensive products such as steel. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
