China says EC's carbon border tax is expanding climate issues to trade

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China said on Monday that the
European Commission's plan to impose the world's first carbon
border tax is expanding climate issues into trade and is against
the free international trade system.
A government spokesman made the comments at a news briefing
in Beijing in response to the EC's plan to impose a Carbon
Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) or CO2 tariff on polluting
goods from 2026, forcing some companies importing into the
European Union to pay carbon costs at the border on
carbon-intensive products such as steel.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Kim
Coghill)