Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference

05/10/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a new conference with Chief Executive-elect John Lee, in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that an expression of concern by the Group of Seven industrialised nations over the selection process for Hong Kong's new chief executive was interference in China's internal affairs.

The G7 said on Monday that the selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong was a source of grave concern and underscored wider worries about fundamental freedoms in the former British colony.

"Certain Western countries and institutions have colluded to maliciously smear Hong Kong's election of its chief executive, a wanton interference in China's internal affairs which China is resolutely opposed to and strongly condemns," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, told a regular news conference.

Zhao said such countries chose to disregard improvements in Hong Kong's democracy.

He also criticised countries that "use the tone of a teacher of democracy to lecture on the democratic election in China's Hong Kong", adding that "relevant countries and institutions should respect China's sovereignty".

The G7 includes France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States.

Hong Kong's leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city's top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15aNintendo announces 10-1 stock split; sees Switch sales falling 9%
RE
05:15aChina says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
RE
05:14aNippon Steel reveals plans to deliver 'carbon neutral' steel
RE
05:12aIrish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol
RE
05:12aThailand approves tax break for real estate trusts
RE
05:09aEXCLUSIVE : Setting up national coal reserve no longer priority for Germany - sources
RE
05:08aChina says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
RE
05:07aEU lawmakers call for pact on cocoa prices with Ivory Coast and Ghana
RE
05:07aChina passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA
RE
05:05aBOJ rules out widening yield band to stem yen fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
5BMW : Raised to Buy by Berenberg

HOT NEWS