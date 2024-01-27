BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese coast guard said a Japanese fishing vessel and several patrol boats illegally entered the territorial waters of the Diaoyu (Senkaku) islands, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday night.

In accordance with the law, the Chinese coast guard took the necessary control measures against them and warned them away.

China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku.

