News: Latest News
China says Myanmar should resolve conflicts within constitutional framework

07/25/2022 | 04:30am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that all parties in Myanmar should work to properly resolve conflicts within its constitutional framework, after its military junta executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts".

China always upholds the principle of non-interference, said Zhao Lijian, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing, when asked if the executions met China's expectations that Myanmar would adhere to consultation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Myanmar counterpart earlier this month that China expects all parties in Myanmar to prioritise the big picture and the interests of the people, adhere to rational consultation, and realise political reconciliation and lasting peace and stability at an early date within the framework of the constitution and laws.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)


