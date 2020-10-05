Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China says U.S. TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 02:22pm EDT
U.S. flag is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Tik Tok and WeChat logos in this illustration

GENEVA (Reuters) - China said at a World Trade Organization meeting that restrictions by the United States on Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat are in violation of the body's rules, a trade official said.

The Trump administration has ordered download blocks on the two mobile apps and ordered ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell its operations to a U.S. company, citing national security concerns. However, U.S. judges have questioned the government's case.

A representative for China said at the closed-door meeting on Friday that the measures "are clearly inconsistent with WTO rules, restrict cross-border trading services and violate the basic principles and objectives of the multilateral trading system," a trade official familiar with the matter, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The official said the delegate described the U.S. failure to provide concrete evidence of the reasons for its measures a "clear abuse" of rules.

In the same meeting, the United States defended its actions, saying they are intended to mitigate national security risks, the trade official said. The government has previously said data from American users is being accessed by the Chinese government.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative had no immediate comment. An official at the Chinese mission to the WTO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese statement will not have any consequences on its own although China could launch an official legal complaint about it to the Geneva body.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; additional reporting by Phil Blenkinsop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24pFCC chairman stands by net neutrality repeal after appeals court ruling
RE
02:22pChina says U.S. TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
RE
02:19pCOVID-19 could spread by airborne transmission - CDC
RE
02:10pU.S. CDC reports 209,199 deaths from coronavirus
RE
02:10pBANK OF CANADA : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (October 13-23)
PU
02:05pChina's Didi Chuxing partners with WhatsApp for ride-hailing in Brazil
RE
02:02pCOVID-19 could spread by airborne transmission - CDC
RE
01:53pFCC chairman stands by net neutrality repeal after appeals court ruling
RE
01:53pPai says fcc stands by december 2017 net neutrality repeal -- statement
RE
01:53pU.s. fcc chairman pai proposes to address three issues raised by appeals court on net neutrality repeal -- statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude gain as Trump's improving health, stimulus hopes boost higher-risk assets
2WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
3DUFRY AG : DUFRY : and Alibaba Group have agreed to form a strategic Joint Venture in China and Alibaba Group ..
4NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more
5PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group